Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $74.33 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.16% of Shopify worth $74,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $336.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.04. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $190.38 and a 1-year high of $593.89. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pi Financial raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $473.81.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.