Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $74.98 Million Stock Position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,670,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 299,752 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 6.13% of NOW worth $74,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $4.43 on Thursday. NOW Inc has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

