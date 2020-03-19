Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $77.82 Million Stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.49% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $77,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSE:BJ opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $30.21.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura cut their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

