Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $80.69 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.21% of Prudential Financial worth $80,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $96.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.85.

NYSE:PRU opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average is $88.79. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

