Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $82.03 Million Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,533 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.02% of Urban Outfitters worth $82,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,077 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 79,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.