Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $83.60 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.48% of AmerisourceBergen worth $83,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

ABC stock opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

