Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $94.29 Million Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,927 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of BP worth $94,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1,077.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $9,611,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BP by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.64%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Citigroup lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

