Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,838 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.98% of Athene worth $85,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Athene by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,521,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in Athene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,563,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after buying an additional 266,235 shares in the last quarter. Portland Ltd purchased a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 342,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Athene by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 150,626 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATH stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

