Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.54% of Docusign worth $71,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America raised their price target on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,542,861 shares of company stock worth $116,013,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

