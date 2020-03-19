Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,923 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.61% of Westrock worth $68,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 525,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

WRK opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. Westrock’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

