Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.27% of Willis Towers Watson worth $69,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,175,000 after buying an additional 372,645 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,297,000 after buying an additional 623,864 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,508,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,818,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $157.15 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $220.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

