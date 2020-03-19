Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976,433 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.35% of Kroger worth $81,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Kroger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Kroger by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Kroger stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $426,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.