Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,620 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.00% of Sanderson Farms worth $78,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.35. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $197.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.