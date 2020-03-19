Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 101,464 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.05% of Whirlpool worth $97,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,426,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.