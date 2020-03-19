Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,075,360 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.61% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $70,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.