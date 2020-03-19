Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 117,115 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,197,472 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 117,115 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.83% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $80,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.78%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

