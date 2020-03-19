Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 156,419 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,419 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.55% of Celanese worth $81,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2,127.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 62,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Celanese from to in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Celanese from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.06.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

