Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,190 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.76% of EPAM Systems worth $88,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,422,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $73,843,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 309,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,645,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.10.

EPAM stock opened at $167.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.74. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $248.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

