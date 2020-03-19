Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 49,303 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,303 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.57% of SS&C Technologies worth $89,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,380,000 after purchasing an additional 674,748 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,883,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 767,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 481,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. BTIG Research began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

