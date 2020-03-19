Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 674,862 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.32% of Equitrans Midstream worth $78,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,869,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

ETRN stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 44.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at $110,476.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.