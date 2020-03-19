Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,847,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 327,444 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $110,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

