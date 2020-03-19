Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,578,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,293,724 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.92% of Sally Beauty worth $83,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 575.4% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 106,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 90,886 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $6,429,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Insiders have purchased 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBH opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

