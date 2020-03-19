Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $203,556.60 and $46,604.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.02191871 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00082169 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

