Mastercard’s (MA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.63.

NYSE MA traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $227.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,122,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $211.55 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.35 and a 200-day moving average of $292.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,871 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

