Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 104,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Insiders purchased a total of 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,533,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 91.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

