Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 105,819 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 309.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,819 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Corning by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,894,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Corning by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 56,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,650. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

