Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 176,689 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,580 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,689 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Peabody Energy worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $100,422. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

BTU traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 12,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $30.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

