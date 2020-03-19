Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 263,636 Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,636 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.28% of Qudian worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

QD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Sunday, January 19th. CICC Research cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Qudian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:QD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 4,291,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,096,234. The stock has a market cap of $361.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Qudian Inc – has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $277.45 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

