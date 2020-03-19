Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 5,100 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,384. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average of $114.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Expedia Group from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

