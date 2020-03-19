Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 79,729 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,729 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,189,000 after buying an additional 68,304 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in General Electric by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital raised their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

General Electric stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,377,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,520,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

