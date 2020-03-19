Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 187,530 Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.36% of Green Dot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,486. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $897.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

