Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

HCA stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.75. 32,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,220. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,895 shares of company stock worth $10,807,593. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

