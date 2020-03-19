Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 20,375 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Toro by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,989,000 after purchasing an additional 524,021 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Toro by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Toro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,011,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.92. 1,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,344. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.