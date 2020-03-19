Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 461,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 318,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,369. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

