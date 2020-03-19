Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,747 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.10% of CIT Group worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in CIT Group by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 29,611 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,161.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CIT traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,838. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

