Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267,036 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 979.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 206,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,074,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.