Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,378 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 12.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $9,254,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RL. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

RL stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 333,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,706. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

