Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allergan by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.29.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.45. 25,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.39. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

