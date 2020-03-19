Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,787 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.06% of Alcoa worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alcoa by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Alcoa by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.77. 1,697,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,257,213. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AA. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.