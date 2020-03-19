Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 261,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60,160 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 146,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRGB. ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In other news, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Lumpkin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,610. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

