Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $3 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,820 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 81,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

