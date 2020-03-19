Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469,399 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.82% of TrueCar worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TrueCar by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in TrueCar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 100,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 398,636 shares in the company, valued at $928,821.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TrueCar from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 9,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. TrueCar Inc has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

