Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $4.26 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 678,964 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $8.11. 108,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,666,431. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

