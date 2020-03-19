Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,589 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 58.com stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,722. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WUBA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. China International Capital downgraded 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

