Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,631 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Continental by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,462,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in United Continental by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,209,000 after buying an additional 603,750 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in United Continental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Continental by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,062,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,704,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,495,179. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Argus downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

