Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 108.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.52. The stock had a trading volume of 135,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,503. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

