Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $2.50 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,482 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Insiders purchased 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 in the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MUR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 71,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $872.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.