Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $2.58 Million in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 189,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,521,664. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

