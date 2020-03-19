Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $2.72 Million in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,608. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.18. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAIN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

