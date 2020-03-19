Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $3.01 Million in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

NASDAQ COLM traded up $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $61.53. 6,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.